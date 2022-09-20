Bicentennial concert celebrates Covington's homegrown talent, city's 200th year

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington's mayor says the free show set for this weekend at Legion Field celebrates both the city’s 200th anniversary and its homegrown musical and culinary talent.

”It is a free concert recognizing a great milestone and ... featuring some of the community’s amazing local musical talents and recording artists along with local outstanding food and dessert vendors," said Mayor Steve Horton.

"It is an honor to have this event for the community,” he said.

The Covington Roots Bicentennial Concert is set for Saturday, Sept. 24, at 5 p.m. at Legion Field, 3173 Mill Street NE.

It celebrates the city's founding in 1822 and features musical artists with roots in Covington, including Drew Parker and the Drive Time and Blu Maxx bands.

An Atlanta-area favorite, Drive Time is reuniting for the concert. Blu Maxx has been a fixture on the local music scene for more than four decades.

Parker, a native of the Stewart community in south Newton County, is a rising star in the country music industry. His song, "While You're Gone," spent 34 weeks on the Billboard Country Airplay charts in 2021.

“I’ve been looking forward to the day I get to come back home and play a show for the small town that I love so much!” Parker said in a statement.

”I couldn’t imagine it being more special than celebrating 200 years of one of the greatest cities in America,” he said. “I’ve seen many, many cities, and none of them compare to Covington, Georgia! It truly is going to be a special night!"

Parker has toured extensively across the country and he will follow up his Covington show with performances at the world famous Grand Ole Opry Oct. 15.

The Alcovy High School graduate performed gospel and country music around Covington and the Newton County area for years before making a move to Nashville in 2015 and gaining a publishing deal.

He was a co-writer on Luke Combs’ debut platinum record “This One's For You,” Combs’ song “1, 2 Many,” and Jake Owen’s single “Homemade.”

Saturday’s concert also will feature local food vendors including Bradley's Bar-B-Que, Bread and Butter Bakery, City Pharmacy and Scoops.

The first 2,022 in attendance can get a free concert T-shirt — adult sizes only, sizes not guaranteed — to commemorate the occasion, according to information from organizers. Drew Parker merchandise will also be on sale at the event.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and the concert starts at 5 p.m. For more information, visit https://cityofcovington.org/index.php?section=visit-calendar.