Aldridge honored with Whitney M. Young Jr. service award

Long-time Covington native Lee Aldridge was recently named an honoree for the Whitney M. Young Jr. service award.

This award from the Boy Scouts of America is given to those who represent the involvement and dedication necessary to develop scouting opportunities for those in rural or low-income backgrounds.

Aldridge has worked with the scouts for 59 years, coaching several through their Eagle projects and awards. She represents the Yellow River District of Rockdale and Newton counties.

Aldridge is a former science teacher at Newton County High School for 35 years and was named a Star teacher as well as a top ten teacher in 15 different years. She is also an active member in Julia Porter Methodist Church, Service Guild of Covington, Newton County Retired Educators and the Alpha Delta Kappa sorority.