Georgia restaurant’s burger voted as the best in country

- photo by Special Photo

Did you know that Georgia has the best burger in the U.S.? According to yelp, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q in Atlanta takes the prize. The restaurant has earned nearly 2,500 5-star reviews on Yelp. The Fox Bros “Burger” is unlike your typical burger and features chopped brisket, melting pimento cheese, jalapeno mayo, bacon, red onion and pickle.

- photo by Special Photo

Sounds like a delicious twist on the classic burger.





This barbeque joint is owned and operated by twin brothers Jonathan and Justin Fox. After moving to the Atlanta area from Fort Worth, Texas they soon learned they missed Texas barbeque and decided to bring the flavors to the peach state. They opened their own restaurant in 2007. Now they have fourlocations around Atlanta.





