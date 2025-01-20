YMCA waives joining fees for new members in January

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta has announced it’s waiving joining fees for new members until Jan. 31. This limited time offer allows individuals access to all 19 metro Atlanta YMCA locations and other Y locations nationally, including Covington. Membership types include family, senior couple, adult, senior adult, young adult and teen.

Member benefits include access to the Y’s fitness centers, aquatics facilities, complimentary childcare for Family membership holders, unlimited group exercise classes and more. Additionally, Y members can utilize YMCA360, an on-demand video platform offering group exercise classes and wellness programs.

“For those interested in starting their wellness journey in the new year, we encourage you to join us at the Y and find what moves you toward your goals,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “The Y is committed to promoting healthy living and aims to help our members improve their physical activity, self-confidence and emotional well-being in a safe, welcoming environment.”

In addition, Y members receive free training through Coach Approach, a six-month exercise support program offering one-on-one coaching. The program is included in Y memberships and provides individuals with six coaching sessions, teaching individuals how to start and continue an exercise plan. The program aims to enhance well-being, increase energy levels and improve mood.

Those interested in joining the Y can visit any of the Y’s 19 locations or sign up online at https://ymcaatlanta.org/join.