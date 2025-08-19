Sergeant Newton Chapter Honors Community Service Award Winners

The Sergeant Newton Chapter is proud to recognize, Ms. Andrea Dowdy and Mr. Ricky Latimore as our Community Service Award winners for 2025. The Chapter is only allowed to recognize two individuals each year for this most prestigious award. Both Ms. Dowdy and Mr. Latimore received peer recommendation letters highlighting their contributions not only to the children of Newton County but to their fellow teacher as well. They were named as mentors of their fellow educators, and persons of deep character that are relied upon daily for teaching the future of Newton County with confidence, intelligence and compassion.

It is the honor of the Sergeant Newton NSDAR Chapter to recognize such worthy individuals as Ms. Andrea Dowdy and Mr. Ricky Latimore.