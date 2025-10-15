Down Right Perfect Foundation holds event

Down Right Perfect Foundation, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering and supporting individuals with Down syndrome and their families, hosted a heartwarming community event at Denny Dobbs Park to raise awareness and promote inclusion for people with Down syndrome.

The event brought together families, advocates, educators and local leaders for a day filled with celebration, education and unity. With activities such as games, live entertainment, vendor booths and family-centered resources, the event emphasized the importance of acceptance, understanding and advocacy within the community.

“Our mission is to create a world where every individual with Down syndrome is celebrated for their unique gifts and abilities,” said Faithtear Russell, founder of Down Right Perfect Foundation. “This event was about more than just awareness it was about connection, joy, and showing that our community stands together.”

Attendees also had the opportunity to connect with local organizations offering educational support, health services and community programs for individuals with special needs. The day concluded with a cake walk and raffle drawings giving back to the community.