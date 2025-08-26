NCCA FFA earns National 3-Star Chapter ranking for eighth consecutive year

Newton County Schools has announced that the Newton College & Career Academy Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter has been awarded the distinguished national 3-Star ranking, the highest honor in the National Chapter Award program.

This recognition places the chapter among the top-performing FFA programs in the country, honoring their commitment to excellence in leadership development, community involvement and agricultural education. To qualify for this national honor, chapters must first earn a gold rating at the state level—a testament to their outstanding performance and impact.

“Earning a national 3-Star ranking is a clear reflection of the talent and drive of our students and the guidance of their advisors,” said Dr. Duke Bradley, superintendent of Newton County Schools. “Through agriculture, they are building skills in leadership, service, and innovation that will benefit not only their futures but also our community as a whole. We are proud of this achievement and the example they set for Newton County Schools.”

Dr. Tim Schmitt, Newton County Schools CTAE and Workforce Innovation director, was especially proud of how the NCCA FFA chapter is going above and beyond.

“The NCCA FFA chapter exemplifies how career, technical, and agricultural education opens doors for students,” Schmitt said. “Their success demonstrates the power of applied learning, leadership development, and community engagement in preparing students to excel in today’s workforce and tomorrow’s opportunities.”

NCCA Principal Chad Walker also praised the accomplishment.

“This national recognition reflects the exceptional efforts of our associates and advisors,” Walker said. “The FFA program at NCCA embodies the spirit of collaboration, innovation, and excellence that we pursue daily on our campus. I am very proud of how our associates represent our school and community on a national level.”

Only 37 Georgia FFA chapters received the 3-Star ranking this year, making this achievement especially significant for Newton College & Career Academy.