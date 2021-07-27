WITTNER: Thank you for everything, Covington!

Where did the time go?

I showed up in Covington 18 months ago to serve as sports editor for this publication. Over the past year and a half, I’ve written countless words, shot thousands upon thousands of photos and told Newton County’s stories week after week.

Most importantly, thanks to the welcoming community, I built interpersonal relationships with colleagues, players, coaches and citizens that have meant everything to me.

But by the time this column is published, I’ll no longer be an employee of The Covington News.

Why? Well, I’m going back to school.

Kinda.

I’m trading in my press pass for a red pen and a classroom full of kids.

I’ve accepted an offer to return to my alma mater, Loganville Christian Academy, as a teacher. I’ll be teaching writing, grammar, and spelling for fourth and fifth grade.

Am I crazy? Perhaps just a tinge. But after months of prayer and council, I know in my heart this is where God is calling me. I’m extremely excited to begin this next chapter of my life.

But before I go, I want to publicly express my gratitude to the entire staff at The Covington News for believing in me. For giving a 23-year-old a chance to tell stories he never thought he could. For allowing him to experiment with photography and podcasting while finding his voice through columns and stories.

I can be prone to hyperbole at times, but I’m sincere in my belief that I’ve grown more over the past year and a half than during any other 18-month span in my life.

For that, I will be forever grateful.

One of my all-time favorite quotes (if you follow me on Instagram, you’re likely already familiar) is from late American novelist William H. Gass. He once said: “The true alchemists do not change lead into gold; they change the world into words.”

It’s been an honor to work as an alchemist for Newton County.





Mason Wittner is a former sports editor for The Covington News.