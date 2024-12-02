Standout players from early season play

High school hoops are back.

Through just under a month in the season, I’ve had a chance to look at all of our local programs.

There are players on all teams that are publicly known as standout players. Nick Durham, Marcus Smith and Ted Neal stand out as S-tier players in the local scene. Same for Jada Hyman and Janae Hutcherson on the girl’s side.

But what about some of the players that are on the cusp of breaking out?

I’ve identified eight players who I feel have stood out so far in early play.





In just a few games into his varsity career, Le'Son Nelson (25) is breaking out into a potential rising star for the Social Circle Redskins. - photo by Garrett Pitts







F/C Christian Gatewood, Eastside

The Eagles have gotten off to a shaky start this season, but there is one player who has consistently stood out above the pack.

Insert Christian Gatewood, a sophomore who stands at 6’5” according to MaxPreps. Gatewood has been a standout for his ability on both ends of the floor and his notable jumping abilities.

Gatewood has all the tools to develop into a key player for the Eagles team for years to come.





G Iverson Freeman, Eastside





A second Eastside sophomore made this list in guard Iverson Freeman. The 6’ combo-guard has come up big in crucial moments and has stood out in his hustling ability, something that caught the eye of head coach Dorian Randolph.

Freeman is still developing to the varsity level of play, but has the tools needed to potentially become a long-term factor for an Eagles’ squad that is still finding its footing.





G Jaqari Smith, Alcovy

The backcourt partner of Durham, Jaqari Smith is enjoying a breakout season of his own for the excelling Alcovy Tigers.

After coming short of an All-CovNews team last season, Smith’s play has taken another leap and it is expected he’ll be a pivotal piece of a playoff-contending Tigers squad.





G Bryce Jackson, Newton

When head coach Barry Browner was asked about players to watch for this season, he identified Bryce Jackson as a player to watch out for.

So far, Jackson has lived up to that honor, breaking out for 20 points in a game against Peachtree Ridge. Standing at 6’4” and only in his junior season, Jackson has the chance to become a leader for this Rams squad upon the impending departure of seniors Neal and Smith.





F/G Le’Son Nelson, Social Circle

Another sophomore who makes this list is Le’Son Nelson, who had an impressive performance in the team’s opener against Stockbridge.

While Redskins’ ace Derrick White was impressive, it was actually Nelson who led the way in points with 23. In just two games into his varsity career, Nelson still has some growing to do with his game, but has all the tools to be the next breakout player for the Redskins.





London Smith (5) is impressing early into her sophomore season. - photo by Garrett Pitts







G London Smith, Newton

London Smith is quickly making her claim as one of the best players in Newton County.

The sophomore guard missed her freshman season due to a torn ACL, but has come back with a vengeance to start her sophomore season. Smith’s playmaking abilities are quickly elevating her to all-team levels.

With two-plus seasons to go, Smith has the chance to be the marquee player for the Lady Rams.





F/G Ari Carter, Eastside

Much like Smith, Ari Carter is playing a similar role for the Lady Eagles.

After a quiet first few performances, Carter broke out for 23 points against Alcovy, showing her potential on both ends of the floor. Consistency will be the question mark for Carter, but she has all the talent and a good bit of time to develop into an established player.





W Simaria Wilburn, Alcovy

The Lady Tigers are struggling thus far in early season play, but have enjoyed the production from freshman wing Simaria Wilburn.

Wilburn has taken on a larger role for the Lady Tigers due to a season-ending injury for Kendall Banks. But to this point, Wilburn has shown potential, becoming a solid third option behind Hutcherson and Shamariah Gibbs.

With over three seasons of basketball ahead of her, Wilburn has every opportunity to become a leader for the Lady Tigers. Maybe even as soon as this season.

Evan Newton is the Managing Editor of The Covington News. He can be reached at enewton@covnews.com.



