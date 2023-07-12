MILLS: Sharing my experience with The Covington News

Being a freelance photographer for The Covington News has been one of the best experiences for me.

I played baseball at Alcovy High School and that is where I was introduced to some of the staff of The Covington News. It was very cool to have someone there asking you questions and, a few days later, you see it in an article in the paper.

That for me sparked an interest in the sports media world.

In the summer of 2022, I picked up a camera for the first time and started taking pictures for my brother’s baseball team. I loved it from the very beginning. It was more than just photography for me. It gave me an opportunity to tell a story through my pictures.

After a few months of doing photography, I started to follow The Covington News more. Seeing all the articles and photos they were putting out made me want to be a part of their team. After reaching out to them they offered me an internship.

Being a member of The Covington News has helped me learn so much as a photographer. The leadership there is one of the best. They have helped me develop and better myself as a photographer.

The relationships I have built in my year with them are unforgettable. I have met a lot of student-athletes, coaches and members of the different schools. It is great to hear and learn about their stories.



