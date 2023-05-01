Social Circle athletics inducts first hall of fame class since 2009

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — For the first time in 14 years, Social Circle High School inducted a group of four into its Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, April 21 at the school.

According to Social Circle Athletic Director Craig Hargrove and Hall of Fame Committee President Jeff Clegg, it was important to the community to bring back the Sports Hall of Fame and honor the school’s growing tradition in athletics.

“This shows the importance of athletics for our school,” Hargrove said.

For Clegg, it is more than just athletics. The people honored Friday have made a mark in the Social Circle and wider regional community.

“This is more about honoring the quality of the person they are. The people inducted here are all quality people,” Clegg said.

For the 1970 track and field squad, the honor has come some 53 years after the group of four won the Georgia Class C State title. One of the members, Wendell Tanks, tragically died earlier this year. The three surviving members Eugene Sanford, Eugene Dorsey and Moses Vining were there along with Coach Bobby Tanner.

Barbara Hewitt, who was on hand to accept for her deceased brother, Wendell Tanks, the team was significant than just being the first Redskin team to win a state title.

“It was the moment there was in 1970. The school had just been integrated, and they showed what the school should look like, for all the community,” Hewitt said.

For Vining, the induction validated what did some 53 years ago.

Marie Dorsey for her brother, Charlie; Rev. Derrick Malcom, Anne Shepherd Peppers joined by her granddaughter Tara Burton. - photo by Special Photo



“We got bragging rights, we were first,” Vining said.

“It was just the four of us, because we did it all, the running and the field events,” added Dorsey.

The three individuals honored included 1989 alum and current Knox Chapel Pastor Derrick Malcom, 1952 graduate Anne Shepherd Peppers and 1974 graduate Charlie Dorsey.

“Redskins don’t quit,” was Malcom’s message after relaying a football game where the Redskins lost 63-0. “I am so proud to be a Social Circle Redskin.”

Malcom’s friend, Theodoris Gibbs, said it was time for Malcom.

“He is such an awesome role model,” Gibbs said.

Peppers was introduced by her great grandson, J.D. Duval. Peppers has served Social Circle as a Board of Education and a City Council member.

“I’m accepting this on behalf of my great grandmother,” Duvall said. “I’ve learned so much through her life. And this is a reminder why we should honor our history.”

Charlie Dorsey was ill and could not attend. His induction was accepted by his sister, Marie Dorsey.



