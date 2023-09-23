Social Circle football loses defensive battle 19-7 at Lamar County

BARNESVILLE, Ga. — The Social Circle Redskins could not make it two wins in a row on Friday night when they traveled to Lamar County High School.

At the end of the defensive battle, it was the Trojans who reigned victorious 19-7.

After a scoreless first quarter, it wasn’t too far into the second before Lamar County got on the scoreboard. The Trojans scored a touchdown with 11:52 left in the first half to go up 7-0.

The rest of the half played out and the 7-0 Lamar County advantage remained.

Kam Durden drew the score even, though, in the third quarter. The senior tailback rushed into the end zone to put Social Circle on the board and tied 7-7.

It was Durden’s seventh score of the season.

But two more second half scores by Lamar County proved to be too much for the Redskins to overcome.

Nevertheless, Social Circle received solid contributions from a few defenders.

Bristol Evans — who led his team in total tackles going into Friday night with 34 — Levi Kendall, Coi Robinson and Amon Johnson each stepped up to make significant defensive plays throughout the night.

Friday’s outcome was much different compared to the teams’ first ever meeting in 2022. The Redskins downed the Trojans 39-7.

As a result of this year’s loss, Social Circle falls to 1-4 overall, which matches its loss total from a year ago — 8-4. It is also the program’s first 1-4 start since 2019.

Next up for the Redskins is their second bye week of the 2023 season followed by an away matchup against the Commerce Tigers on Oct. 6.

The last few matchups between the non-region foes have been closely contested.

In 2021, Social Circle won 28-19 on the road. Then, in 2022 on homecoming, the Tigers came to town and spoiled the Redskins’ homecoming with a 24-21 overtime win.

Oct. 6’s game will be the second-to-last non-region contest before the Redskins’ Region 5A-Division I schedule commences on Oct. 20 at home against Jasper County.