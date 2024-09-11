Social Circle Lady Redskins extend win streak with 2-1 victory over Alcovy Lady Tigers

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — A late-game sacrifice grounder from Kyla Head brought Kaitlyn Williams home to put the Lady Redskins up for good against Alcovy in a narrow 2-1 victory on Monday.





Social Circle drew first blood in the opening inning on a sacrifice fly by Emily Turner to knock in Laura-Kate Tully. Still, the Lady Tigers responded quickly as senior Alani Munoz caught the Lady Redskins by surprise and stole home. Alcovy led the game in hits, but the Social Circle defense protected the plate to notch its 11th straight victory.





Head Coach of the Lady Redskins, Chris Davis, said that while the team frequently finds success in the batter's box, the Lady Redskins resilience in keeping Alcovy’s hitters from reaching home plate brought them the win.





“Our defense held strong for us,” Davis said. “Our offense was down, and our defense picked us back up.”





In addition to extending the streak this season, the win over Alcovy also gave the Lady Redskins their third victory over the Lady Tigers in four years.





The Lady Redskins winning streak is the longest since their nine game tear in 2016. In that season, Social Circle captured a region championship before falling to Bacon County in the state playoffs.





Davis said that he is proud of his team’s success, but notes that the key to continuing to win comes from playing each game as it comes.





“We always take it one game at a time,” Davis said. “The next pitch, the next game, the next team.





Alcovy (6-7) continued its series of road trips when they went to Athens for a region showdown against Clarke Central High School on Sept. 10. The Lady Tigers will get a day off before visiting Loganville on Sept. 12.





Social Circle (15-2) will put the winning streak to the test on Sept. 11 as they continue their home stand with a rematch against Banks County, who they fell to in August 5-2. The Lady Redskins faced off against the Lady Leopards before in 2018, when Social Circle took home the state championship.



