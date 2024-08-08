Social Circle Lady Redskins down the Newton Lady Rams to earn first win of season

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle Lady Redskins opened their season at home Wednesday afternoon with a 13-0 win over the Newton Lady Rams.

After Social Circle’s scheduled season opener against the Alcovy Lady Tigers was moved to a scrimmage, it set up the Lady Redskins to open the regular season on their own turf.

With the Redskins faithful in attendance, Social Circle put the bats on display to close the game out in the fourth inning via mercy rule. After scoring a combined 30 runs in two games, head coach Chris Davis referenced his team’s offensive production as his biggest takeaway.

“I’ve been happy with the way we have been hitting the ball overall,” Davis said. “Mother nature had won the first week [to] two weeks of practice so you haven't been able to see live pitching. You haven’t been able to see live situations because you can’t get on the field. I am really happy with the way we have hit the ball. We are finding things we still need to work on and we will next time we practice, but I couldn’t ask for a better start.”

Following a scoreless opening frame, Social Circle was able to put two runners on with one out in the bottom of the first inning.

This set up Emily Turner to deliver with a RBI single. Two batters later, Aubrey Digby walked with the bases loaded to score one more run.

Another bases loaded walk from Laura-Kate Tully along with a RBI groundout from Abigail Long put the Lady Redskins ahead 4-0 heading into the second inning.

When Social Circle went up to bat next, they one-upped their four-run inning by scoring nine runs in the second frame.

Run-scoring hits from Kyla Head, Addyson Stracner and Savannah Frachiseur jump started the rally.

After a two-run double from Annika Lott, Head stepped up to the plate for the second time in the inning. This time, she put the ball over the fence in dead center for the two-run home run.

Head embraced her team at home plate as the Lady Redskins held a 13-0 advantage.

In the top of the fourth inning, Social Circle maneuvered around a Leilani Garcia single to get the three outs and force the mercy rule victory.

The 1-0 start for Social Circle can be credited to not only just the bats, but also the pitching.

Turner started in the games against Alcovy and Newton and produced quality starts in both outings. Up against the Lady Rams on Wednesday, Turner pitched two hitless, scoreless innings while striking out five of the six batters she faced.

After a successful season last year for Turner, Davis boiled it down to her progressing and trusting her fielders.

“It’s another year older, another year stronger,” Davis said. “For her, it’s the confidence catching the ball behind her. All of it goes hand in hand, she is a good pitcher. It is hard to put a lot of hits together against her, but that’s why we preach, ‘Let them get the hits off you, let’s not walk folks and just trust our defense.’”

Essence Burney started the game for Newton but was pulled after 1.2 innings after walking four batters and letting four more reach via hit by pitch.

For Newton, the loss brings to team to 0-3 on the season. The Lady Rams will return home on Monday, Aug. 12 for a doubleheader with Region 4-AAAAAA foe Grovetown at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The Lady Redskins will wrap up their Newton County slate when they go on the road to play the Eastside Lady Eagles on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m.