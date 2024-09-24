Recruiting process heats up for Ingram, Griffin

A pair of local defensive lineman have risen up college recruiting boards these past weeks.

Alcovy’s Tim Griffin and Newton’s Christian Ingram have both received Power 4 offers from multiple schools since the first week of football season.

Griffin is a 6-foot-5, 255 pound edge rusher and is the centerpiece and veteran for the Tigers’ defense.

Griffin is listed as a four-star recruit, according to Rivals.

Before entering his senior season, Griffin held offers from UMass, Western Kentucky, Georgia State and Alabama A&M.

That all changed when the senior took a gameday visit to Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Sept. 7 to see the Alabama Crimson Tide face the University of South Florida.

The day after Alabama’s 42-16 win, Griffin announced on X that he received an official offer from the Crimson Tide — making Griffin’s first Power 4 offer coming from a team that has been a national power for the last two decades.

Once the Alabama offer arrived, the ball started to roll for Griffin’s recruiting process.

On Friday, Sept. 20, the senior announced that he received an offer from Notre Dame following a conversation with Peter Schivarelli, the defensive line coach for the Fighting Irish.

Later that day, Griffin announced that he received an offer from the University of Florida after speaking with the Gators’ defensive line coach, Gerald Chatman.

On Sunday, Sept. 21, the University of Cincinnati offered Griffin.

The possibility of Griffin playing on the teams that recently offered him would mark the first time an Alcovy player has signed to a Power 4 team for football since DeVon Edwards signed to Duke in 2011.

Just 14 miles north, Newton’s Christian Ingram has had an eventful recruiting process, too.

Ingram is a 6-foot-6, 290 pound defensive lineman for the Rams and has been a big piece in Newton’s front seven.

Ingram is listed as a four-star recruit, according to Rivals, while 247 Sports lists the Rams’ senior as a three-star.

Prior to the start of the season, Ingram already held an offer from UConn, according to 247 Sports.

On Sept. 4, Ingram announced on X that he received an offer from the University of Georgia.

Later that day after receiving an offer from the Bulldogs, Ingram was offered by Vandervilt and Georgia State.

On Monday, Sept. 9, Ingram received an offer from the University of Alabama — two days after Griffin received his offer.

Ingram announced on Friday, Sept. 13 that he received an offer from the University of Florida, too.

On a visit to Clemson on Saturday, Sept. 21 to see them take on NC State, Ingram received an official offer from the Tigers.

Ingram’s latest offer came on Sunday, when he was offered by the University of Kentucky. Just a year ago, Ingram’s former teammate, Quintavion Norman, signed to play football for the Wildcats.





Other recruiting news





Newton defensive back and Minneosta commit, Zach Harden Jr., received an offer from the University of Missouri on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Harden committed to the Golden Gophers in March.













