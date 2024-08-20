A preview of Diamond Day and the Battle for the Newton Cup

With us being a couple weeks into softball season, it is time to preview the upcoming Battle for the Newton Cup that will be on everyone’s mind on Diamond Day at Eastside High School.

Last year, the Lady Eagles took home the trophy when they swept the Newton Lady Rams and the hosting Alcovy Lady Tigers.

Now, Eastside has a chance to defend not just the trophy, but its home turf.

The Lady Eagles will got off to a hot start in 2024 with a 4-0 record.

In those games, the teams’ run total has increased as each contest has gone by.

The one driving force that has been in Eastsde’s favor this season has been the team’s approach at the plate. The Lady Eagles have had at least nine hits in every game this season and have gotten production from their leadoff hitter, Donee Morain.

Morain is the reigning Region Player of the Year and has totaled seven hits, seven runs batted in and one home run through four games.

On the pitching side, head coach Heather Wood has relied on three arms so far this season.

Allie Vaughn, Eva Davis and Kylee Lawrence have each pitched innings for Eastside this season with Davis coming off a First Team All-Region season last year on the mound.

For the Newton Lady Rams and new head coach Erica Johnson, the early stages of the season have centered around the team looking for consistent production at the plate.

After falling 2-12 to Jasper County in the season opener, Newton was shutout in three consecutive games against Social Circle and Grovetown (doubleheader).

On the mound, Essence Burney has been the main pitcher for the Lady Rams. The senior has pitched in almost every game for Newton in 2024.

For the Lady Tigers, they will be looking to avenge their Newton Cup-deciding loss to the Lady Eagles from last year’s diamond day.

In 2023, ALcovy defeated Newton 7-2 before falling to Eastside 3-11 later in the day.

Thus far into 2024, the Lady Tigers have been searching for consistency.

After the scheduled season opener with Social Circle was downgraded to a scrimmage, the Lady Tigers went on to open their campaign with a tight 6-7 loss to Prince Avenue.

On that same day, Alcovy defeated Union County 10-5 as the team posted 24 hits total in both games.

Against the Lady Panthers, senior CeCe Williams delivered on the mound with seven innings pitched. Although she had five strikeouts, Williams did surrender eight walks in the game.

In the Lady Tigers’ next matchup — a region opener with Loganville — the team dropped its first region loss in over two seasons.

However, this does come in the team’s first season in a new region — Region 8-AAAAA.

One consistent part of Alcovy’s lineup resides in the two spot in the form of senior Kaitlyn Williams.

Kaitlyn has tallied seven hits in three games, including a four-hit performance to open the season against Prince Avenue.

This year’s Newton Cup will take place at Eastside High School on Saturday, Aug. 24.

The Lady Tigers and Lady Eagles will start the day at 9 a.m.

Following that, the Lady Tigers will take on the Lady Rams at 11 a.m.

The Lady Eagles will finish the day against the Lady Rams at 1 p.m.