PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Cougars prep for inaugural season

The Piedmont Academy volleyball program is brand new but the Lady Cougars have been extremely busy this summer.

Piedmont will have its first-ever volleyball team take the court next month. Players recently returned from a camp at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro.

“The camp was amazing,” coach Lindsay Moore said. “Our players had such a good time. One of the Georgia Southern players took our girls and worked on the basics and fundamentals. We were all exhausted after going from 8:30 in the morning to 9 at night. The last day of camp we played matches all day and ended up playing 15 times.”

The trip to Statesboro was also a quality bonding event for the players.

“The players got so much out of this camp and I got so much out of it as a coach,” Moore said. “Our players are doing much better anticipating where the volleyball is going and how to keep gaps in the defense covered. Our communication on the court is also much improved.”

Coach Moore was also able to take her players to Young Americans Christian earlier this summer for a co-practice session.

The Lady Cougars will play their first match Aug. 26 at Jones County High School. The initial season will see Piedmont competing with a variety of opponents from both the GISA and GHSA.

Moore, who is assisted by Ashley Kelly, said she hopes to see improvement from the start of the season through the end of the initial campaign.