PREP FOOTBALL: Cougars gearing up for new season

MONTICELLO, Ga. — Clint Satterfield has been extremely busy in recent weeks.

The new Piedmont Academy head football coach has not only been overseeing his new program but also taking a crash course on the GISA. Satterfield coached for decades in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) but is now looking at a 2021 season which includes all first-time opponents for the veteran coach.

“We have been working to install our new offense,” Satterfield said. “We have gained positive experience in playing in several 7-on-7 contests.”

The Cougars competed in the Southside Shootout last month and also participated in an event at the University of Georgia. Being inside the collegiate stadium was a positive experience for the team, the coach said.

The 7-on-7 summer contests are fun for players but also gives them a chance to work on their offensive schemes, something important for Piedmont this offseason.

Satterfield gave the players this week off before returning to work next Monday. At that point, Satterfield said it would be full speed ahead for the upcoming season.

The Cougars will host a preseason scrimmage on Aug. 13 against Cherokee Christian. The regular season begins Aug. 20 against Briarwood Academy on the road.

An open date will follow before Piedmont travels to John Hancock Academy on Sept. 3. The first regular season home game is set for Sept. 10 against Memorial Day.

Piedmont has been the GISA Class A state runner-up the past two seasons and hopes to take the final step to the program’s first state title since 2011.

Satterfield said he was pleased to see the improvements to the football facilities in recent weeks, including the fieldhouse. The coach also realizes how close kickoff is for 2021.

“It’s getting really close,” he said.