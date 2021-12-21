PREP FOOTBALL: ALL-COUNTY

COVINGTON, Ga. –From Jay Cawthon’s first season as head coach of Eastside to Alcovy claiming its first ever region championship, there were a lot of firsts in the Covington area.

Therefore, the 2021 football season was filled with a lot of monumental moments for all four programs.

So, The Covington News compiled a list of players that makes up the 2021 All-Covington News football team.

Leading this list are four awards given to individuals whose play stood out from the rest.