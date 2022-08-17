PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Newton County runners excel at State Farm Open

COVINGTON, Ga. — Four area runners placed in the top 10 at the second annual State Farm Open at Newton High School on Aug. 13.

This cross country meet was first hosted by Newton last year and marked the first home cross country meet held by the Rams at their current campus.

In addition to Newton, Eastside, Alcovy and Providence Classical Christian School (PCCS) participated in this year’s event.

The Rams’ Kenton George, a senior, placed the highest among area participants finishing second in the boys varsity 5K run with a 18:11.90 final time.

Then, the Eagles’ Grayson Poynter and Henry Meller finished fourth and eighth, respectively in the same competition. Junior Poynter recorded a 18:43.10 final time whereas sophomore Meller finished with a 19:23.30 final time.

“Already, Grayson and Henry are considerably faster than they were at the start of the season last year,” Eagles head coach Michael Jorgenson said. “Grayson is now a seasoned veteran and returning MVP on our team. Now that [Henry] has a full season under his belt he continues to grow and mature and inspire his teammates as well.”



PCCS’ Ava Stanley placed ninth in the varsity girls 5K run by registering a 25:02.03 finish.

Not only did area teams have runners place top 10, but other runners also finished in the top 20.

For Newton, Kendyl Maddox finished 13th (26:09.94) in the varsity girls 5K run. PCCS had Henry Ferguson place 13th (19:59.20) in the varsity boys 5K run.

To close out the area’s top finishes was Eastside’s Malachi Scharf who finished 20th (20:32.90) in the varsity boys 5K run.

Alcovy’s lone participant, Josiah Riley placed 73rd in the boys varsity 5K run by finishing with a time of 26:22.50.

