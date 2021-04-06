PREP BASEBALL: Local clubs stare down playoff spots

The home stretch is on the horizon.

Just three weeks remain in the 2021 GHSA baseball season. And, thanks to a mixture of prime positioning and an abundance of remaining region games, each of our four local prep baseball teams remain in contention to earn a spot in the postseason.

In Class AAAAAAA, the Newton Rams all but locked up a playoff spot in the opening week of region play by sweeping their three-game series with South Gwinnett.

They’ll be aiming to take a few games from state powers Parkview and Brookwood in the coming weeks, which could help them sneak into a No. 2 or No. 3 seed. Regardless of the outcome of those games, however, it’s unlikely they’ll fall from the No. 4 spot after handling their business against the Comets.

Alcovy, meanwhile, is in the hunt for its first state playoff berth since 2013.

The Tigers recently capped off a season sweep of Rockdale County — the program’s first sweep of a region opponent since 2016 — before stumbling in back-to-back losses to Heritage. With one game remaining against each of the four teams currently ahead of them in Region 3-AAAAAA, there’s still plenty of time to make up ground.

Eastside is holding its own in its new classifcation as a member of one of the state’s strongest regions in 8-AAAAA.

The Eagles’ only league setbacks came at the hands of Greenbrier, which also took a game from three-time defending state champion Loganville. If they can get past Walnut Grove and Jackson County in decent shape, the season-ending series with the Red Devils could be enourmous for both squads.

Social Circle has stormed out to a red-hot start in Region 8-A Public, winning 10 of its first 11 league games.

As long as they avoid slipping up against Washington-Wilkes, the Redskins should find themselves playing in a de facto region championship series against Commerce in two weeks.