PITTS: We are in the 'good ol' days' of Braves baseball

Let’s start here: we are in the good ol’ days of Atlanta Braves baseball.

Before we tap in to 2024 and close the door on a mostly successful 2023 – minus the ending – for the reigning National League East division champions, it’s time we really appreciate the run this franchise has been on.



The 2023 season could be its own column with the absurd records and accolades. They had NL MVP – the BEST player in the National League right now – Ronald Acuna Jr., who also had the first 40 homer, 70 stolen base season in the entire history of Major League Baseball, which was founded in 1876. Matt Olson set the franchise record for single-season homers. The 2023 Atlanta Braves were one of the best hitting teams to ever step onto a baseball field.



Oh, and that division champs title? We’ve had that for six years in a row, by the way.



We’re just over two years removed from a World Series.



We have had one of the best batting orders in the MLB for the past three seasons even though some thought the Braves would take a step back after Freddie Freeman bolted for the west coast.



Sure the season didn’t have the ended we wanted or expected but you could have the best team from game one to game 162 and still not win it all because it is just that tough to grab the Commissioner’s Trophy.



Face the facts, my fellow Braves fans: we’ve been spoiled by this team. We’re in the playoffs every year. The Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels (who’ve had Mike Trout AND Shohei Ohtani) haven’t played a postseason game since 2014. I was still at Alcovy high school then.



There were moments last year when the Braves would lose two games in a row and some fans would get on the app formely known as Twitter and treat it as if the sky was falling.



Let’s stop that. Enjoy the moment, this moment. Enjoy Braves baseball for the fun and successful product that it is.



Looking ahead to the new year, these Atlanta Braves are poised to once again be right in the mix as one of the best teams in baseball.



Atlanta should be the favorites to win a seventh-straight division title. Atlanta should be in the top three if not the top team expected to reach the Fall Classic from the National League.



Let’s enjoy that, too.



There is much to look forward to for us Braves fans in the new year, and that is what everyone’s mindset should be. Let’s enjoy the good ol’ days.



Michael Pitts is the assistant director of athletic communications at Kennesaw State University. He can be reached at mpitts480@gmail.com