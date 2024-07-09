PITTS: It is prediction season

It is that time of the year where I attempt to make a few predictions for local college and professional teams.

I am no expert nor feel you should follow these predictions, but I enjoy making them and see how wrong (or right) I can be down the line.

Atlanta Falcons

I want to start off with the Falcons as they gear up for what can be an exciting season for Atlanta sports fans.

A new coach and a new player at the forefront in a very winnable division.

Honestly, from the moment Kirk Cousins was a Falcon I had the mindset that the division was Atlanta’s to lose, and I still believe that.

I don’t expect the Falcons to go on any massive win streaks early with matchups with the Eagles and Chiefs on the slate in weeks two and three, but I expect them to come away with a win to open the season — to the joy of many.

In a game against the Steelers and former head coach Arthur Smith, revenge will be on the minds of numerous fans.

Following what I expect to be a 1-2 start, a three-game stretch with the NFC South begins.

This is where we will really see what the Falcons can do.

When it comes to division play, I believe it will run through Atlanta or Tampa Bay.

Though the Panthers and Saints have individual pieces on their rosters, I do not think either team is as complete as the other two.

I do think the winner of the division will come down to quarterback play.

I say this despite feeling that the Falcons have the better weapons. If Cousins just plays decent-enough football, this team can go far.

By the end of week seven, I see the Falcons holding a 5-2 record — yes, 5-2.

With those losses coming to the Eagles and Chiefs, I think the Falcons start division play 3-0.

However, I think the Bucs even the series in week eight before the Falcons drop another game to the Cowboys.

After Dallas, the Falcons have games on the road against the Saints and the Broncos — games I see them winning.

These are games Atlanta should win. I expect them to go into the bye week 7-4 and feeling good doing so.

Coming off the bye week, I see the Falcons dropping a game to the Chargers and the former Michigan-man, Jim Harbaugh.

Ultimately, it was a game I felt could go either way but I lean towards Los Angeles as I expect them to be a notch above what they were a year ago.

Following the Chargers is a road game versus the Vikings.

Kirk goes back to Minnesota.

Even with the storylines surrounding the game, this is one the Falcons should have.

The NFC North will be a competitive division but unless JJ McCarthy is better than most expect in year one, this one should belong to Kirk’s new home.

The Falcons finish up with four games — Raiders, Commanders, Giants and Panthers.

These are teams that did not make the playoffs a year ago and teams that have worse rosters (on paper) than Atlanta.

In a perfect world, the Falcons take care of business and finish the regular season 12-5.

But this is Atlanta sports we are talking about. Therefore, I just expect Atlanta to lose one of these games.

I see that one loss among the four coming at home to the Giants and Daniel Jones.

Given this slate and my predictions, I see the Falcons finishing the regular season with an 11-6 record.

For context, the Falcons have won seven games each of their last three years (and they won four games the year before that).

As I said before, this Falcons team has the pieces they needed to take an immediate step up in a division that does not require you to be a powerhouse to win it.

Furthermore, the schedule is not the toughest with out-of-division games against the Commanders, Raiders, Giants and Broncos.

Now, is 11-6 acceptable for Falcons fans?

I would say so.

Georgia Bulldogs

As a big Bulldogs fan, I will do my best to keep my bias out of this.

I think Georgia goes undefeated in 2024-25.

Not just the regular season — I mean all the way.

This may sound crazy given the fact this is Georgia’s toughest regular season schedule in years and that the playoff is expanding from four teams to 12.

However, I feel confident in this year’s team for many reasons that I’ll highlight in the future, but let’s take a look at the slate.

Georgia opens with a “neutral site” game against Clemson in Atlanta at noon.

I think this game will be similar to the opener against Clemson in 2021, but I think the Bulldogs will score more than just 10 points.

Georgia won that game 10-3 on the back of elite defense, despite JT Daniels and the offense falling flat.

This year, I expect the offense to come out of the gates barking.

Going into 2022, I expected Stetson Bennett IV to have a much better season just due to the fact he got another full offseason to prep and practice as the starter — as “the guy”.

Now, Carson Beck gets the same amount of the time after already getting a full season as a starter and impressing.

Add the fact that Georgia added guys like Trevor Ettiene, Colbie Young and Ben Yurosek to the offense, I think this can be a special group.

I think Clemson will be more competitive than they were a year ago, but I see Georgia coming away with a 35-13 win in the opening week.

The Bulldogs get the first of two cupcake games in week two — Tennessee Tech.

I won’t spend too much time on the game, but this will be a good time to see many of the new freshmen from the class of 2023 get on the field as we expect Georgia to run away with that one.

Following that is a game with Kentucky — against Brock.

No, not Brock Bowers, Brock Vandagriff — the former five star quarterback from Prince Avenue who just was not able to get to the top of the depth chart during his time at Georgia.

I don’t have anything against Vandagriff and truly wish him the best — but not on that Saturday.

I’ve watched many Georgia—Kentucky games and they play close a good bit, but I see Georgia running away late with a win of 15-plus.

Week four. Primetime. Georgia at Alabama.

This is the one many Georgia fans will be waiting for, because the man who has haunted this team for over a decade is gone.

With Nick Saban retired and Kalen DeBoer in, this is such a fascinating matchup.

Overall, I think Georgia’s team was close enough to defeat them last year and I do think they are even better this year.

That being said, they have to get to (and contain) Jalen Milroe, who will certainly be even better than he was a year ago.

One difference is the location, but I think Georgia will go into Bryant-Denny Stadium with a purpose and come away with a tight, but definitive win against the Crimson Tide.

Following the road test against Alabama, Georgia gets to stay in Athens for games with Auburn and Mississippi State.

Though I expect Auburn to be a step above what they were last year, I think the Bulldogs take care of both of the teams handily at home to move to 6-0 before going to Austin.

Georgia at Texas on Oct. 19 is the game I look forward to the most in 2024.

It is a game we have not gotten to see much and I want to see the Bulldogs get payback from the 2018 Sugar Bowl.

I think this will be the closest game of the regular season for Georgia, but I expect the Bulldogs to pull away late in a slugfest.

This is a game where I believe adding a guy like Ettiene is important, because being able to run the ball well in a game like that will be crucial.

The win over Texas would transition Georgia into a bye week before facing Florida.

I just do not think Florida has done enough over the last year to sway my opinion into thinking this game can be close, it will be a Georgia win.

Following the Gators is a pair of games against Ole Miss and Tennessee.

With the matchup with the Rebels on the road, that is the toughest test remaining on the regular season schedule for the Bulldogs.

Ole Miss had a large transfer portal class, but they also lost key pieces such as Quinshon Judkins.

Ultimately, I think this can be a close game in the first half, but Georgia pulls away in the final two quarters.

For the Tennessee matchup on Nov. 16, I think it just depends on how good this Volunteers offense is with Nico Imaleava being the starter for the first time.

Nico is a top prospect and has the star power, but I believe this game will be similar to last years, except this time it is in Athens.

The second-to-last week of the season features the second (and last) cupcake game for Georgia — UMass.

I foresee an easy win before going into Clean, Old Fashioned Hate.

Georgia-Georgia Tech was a close game last year as the Bulldogs faced a few injuries at the same time as the Tech offense hitting its stride late in the season.

I see the Yellow Jackets taking a step up in 2024, but I also see Georgia fielding a better (and healthier) team by the time they play in the final week of the season.

I think Georgia will win its eighth consecutive game over Georgia Tech to end the regular season 12-0.

I won’t predict any games specifically going further but I do believe that the Bulldogs can go undefeated all the way, especially if they are able to get wins over Alabama and Texas on the road.

If they can stay healthy, Georgia has the depth to stay fresh for an extended playoff run.

These will be the only predictions I do in this edition but remember I am no expert, I just watch a lot of sports.

Garrett Pitts is the sports editor at The Covington News. He can be reached at gpitts@covnews.com