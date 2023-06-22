Michael Wilson named GIAA Coach of the Year

MONTICELLO, Ga. — On June 13, Piedmont Academy’s athletic director received quite the news update. He was named the 2023 Georgia Independent Athletic Association’s Coach of the Year.

Wilson shared what the honor meant to him.

“First and foremost this award doesn’t happen without being surrounded by amazing athletes and people,” Wilson said. “I am blessed to be surrounded by so much talent and to be smart enough not to get in their way most of the time. Secondly, it’s quite humbling to be recognized by other coaches I’ve competed against and whom I respect greatly.”

In addition to being the Cougars’ athletic director, Wilson also serves as the athletic department’s head girls basketball coach as well as head golf coach.

Wilson highlighted the growth of the basketball program over the duration he has been at the helm.

“From a basketball standpoint - it’s very rewarding considering my first two years at Piedmont we went 10-39 and there were many who doubted we were on the right path. I believed in what I was doing and trusted the process in developing players and staying consistent in what we were doing,” Wilson said. “At Piedmont, we are building our basketball program with homegrown talent through our elementary and middle school programs and camps in order to develop a competitive and well-respected varsity basketball program.”

Wilson recognized the significance of his assistant coaches — Ron Holder, Elizabeth Greenwood and Lindsay Moore — as well as his family’s support in making this honor become possible for him. Then, he thanked the players for their time put into developing their game on the court and course.

Above all that, though, Wilson learned an important lesson from receiving this recognition from the GIAA.

“It shows me that with family and faith in God that you are in the right place for the right reasons and regardless of what bumps come your way…” Wilson said. “...anything can happen when you pour into children loyalty, love, fairness and accountability, great things happen.”