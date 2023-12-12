Marissa Holder sets Piedmont Academy record with 53 points

Marissa Holder has a long list of accomplishments during her athletic career at Piedmont Academy.

The junior added another one last Friday as she scored a school-record 53 points in a 71-66 overtime road win against Loganville Christian Academy.





Holder, who excels in basketball, softball, track and flag football for Piedmont Academy, helped direct a massive rally for the Lady Cougars who trailed 33-18 at halftime.





The teams both scored 17 in the third quarter before Piedmont used a 29-14 fourth quarter run to force overtime. The Lady Cougars outscored the Lady Lions 7-2 in overtime.





“Marissa’s performance was much needed us with us still being short-handed,” Piedmont coach Michael Wilson said. “She is really something special to watch. It was pretty amazing.”





Holder made nine 3-pointers, seven baskets and 12 free throws in the win.





Holder, last season’s GIAA Class AA Player of the Year, said she did not realize how many points she had compiled until she was told after the contest. She also had 11 rebounds, three assists, four steals and three blocks.







Holder and LCA standout Addi Pettit both had strong performances for their teams. Petti, an All-Walton County player, finished with 23 points for the Lady Lions, including three from 3-point range. Sanai Cyrus led the Lady Lions with 27 points.