Phil's Pregame Points (Week 3)

We all know that Social Circle has a dynamic offense that is filled with playmakers and led by senior quarterback Logan Cross. However, if we learned anything from last week’s win, the Redskins’ defense needs to be the aggressor early and often to provide the spark. For instance, last week against East Jackson, Social Circle’s offense had just six points in the first quarter, but they still led because of the stellar play from their defense.

With all of the playmakers on offense, the Redskins should look for ways to get them involved more early and provide a spark right out of the gate. That, coupled with its strong defense, should help boost Social Circle’s chances of improving to 2-1 following Friday night.

Head coach Rob Patton said it himself following Friday’s win: "We had a chance to put the game away in the third quarter, but the penalties held us back.” All 25 of Social Circle’s points were scored in the first half and, by committing so many penalties, were unable to crack the scoreboard for the final 24 minutes. If the Redskins get the chance this week to “put the game away” on the road, they need to get out of their own way and close the door for the win.