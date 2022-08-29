Phil's Pregame Points (Week 3)

[EDITOR'S NOTE: To preview this week’s football games, Sports Editor, Phillip B. Hubbard restarts a series called “Phil’s Pregame Points.” For each game, he briefly breaks down what he believes each team needs to do to better their chances at a win.]
Eastside vs. Newton
Sharp Stadium
7:30 p.m.
Eastside Eagles (1-0)
Shake off the BYE week
Eastside enters Friday’s contest at either a disadvantage or with an advantage coming off a BYE so early in the year. It can be an advantage because they’ve had a week off to regroup, rest and prepare for the game. Or it can be a disadvantage because they started the season two weeks ago after not playing since November 2021 and then stopped again. Either way, the Eagles need to come out sharp and on top of their game early to improve their chances for a win.
Run the ball effectively.
Head coach Jay Cawthon told me after Week 1’s win over Luella that he felt like his young offensive line “grew up” in varsity action. That will be huge in assisting the Eagles’ rushing attack. Led by Kenai Grier with E’Sean Arnold, Jayden Barr and DJ Henderson, Eastside have a packed backfield. If the offensive line can create gaps and the ball carriers can find space, that will go a long way in getting Eastside the win.
Sense the moment
In Eastside’s one game of 2022, they had bursts of success that they were almost always followed by a blunder. For instance, when the Eagles converted a fake punt on fourth down against Luella in Week 1, they scored to lead 7-0. Then, Luella scored on a long touchdown pass due to a blown coverage assignment by Eastside’s defense. On Friday, if the Eagles get in a position to close the game, they need to sense the moment and do just that: close. Accomplishing that will be huge for Eastside to begin 2022 at 2-0.
Newton Rams (2-0)
Clean up mistakes
In Week 1, it was penalties that hurt the Rams and, in Week 2, it was turnovers. No matter what the mistakes look like, Newton needs to clean them up before Friday night. For example, against Alcovy, Newton committed four turnovers (two interceptions and two fumbles), three of which occurred on consecutive possessions. A couple of times in Week 1 against Hapeville Charter, the Rams would advance the ball in the red zone and, due to penalties, be faced with a 4th and 20. Newton should prioritize limiting the mistakes and play cleaner football to improve their chances at a win.
Avoid complacency on offense
This goes right along with the turnovers. Last week against Alcovy, the Rams scored 28 points in the first quarter. By halftime, Newton had the same amount points not scoring a single point in the second quarter. It seemed like Newton just became complacent as if they were going through the motions. If the Rams want to improve throughout their non-region schedule before they face teams like Brookwood and Grayson, they need to bring their A-game every play.
Keep swarming on defense
I’ve mentioned the turnovers against Alcovy a week ago, but the Rams still defeated the Tigers handily 48-6. A large part of that was the Rams’ defensive performance all night long. Of the four turnovers committed, Newton only surrendered three points off of them. In fact, JaMarcus Presley’s pick-6 in the third quarter rendered more points for Newton (7) than the Rams gave up all game (6). Newton should keep leaning on their defense as they swarm and attack each opponent head-on.
Social Circle @ George Walton Academy
1 Bulldog Dr, Monroe, GA 30655
7: 30 p.m.
Defense first
We all know that Social Circle has a dynamic offense that is filled with playmakers and led by senior quarterback Logan Cross. However, if we learned anything from last week’s win, the Redskins’ defense needs to be the aggressor early and often to provide the spark. For instance, last week against East Jackson, Social Circle’s offense had just six points in the first quarter, but they still led because of the stellar play from their defense.
Fast offensive start
With all of the playmakers on offense, the Redskins should look for ways to get them involved more early and provide a spark right out of the gate. That, coupled with its strong defense, should help boost Social Circle’s chances of improving to 2-1 following Friday night.
Limit penalties
Head coach Rob Patton said it himself following Friday’s win: "We had a chance to put the game away in the third quarter, but the penalties held us back.” All 25 of Social Circle’s points were scored in the first half and, by committing so many penalties, were unable to crack the scoreboard for the final 24 minutes. If the Redskins get the chance this week to “put the game away” on the road, they need to get out of their own way and close the door for the win.