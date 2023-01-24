Stephon Castle named to McDonald's All-American Games

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton basketball star Stephon Castle was notified today that he has officially been named to the 2023 McDonald’s All-American games. The announcement came just 13 days after being one of 722 boys and girls basketball players nationwide who were nominated.

Standing at 6-foot-6, 205 pounds, Castle is a 5-star combo guard prospect, according to 247Sports, who is committed to UConn.

Castle currently leads the Newton Rams averaging 22.5 points, 6.4 assists, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

This adds on the list of accomplishments Castle has received in his Rams career.

For instance, Castle is a gold medalist having won the gold medal with Team USA Basketball’s U18 team over the summer. And last year, Castle won Region 4-AAAAAAA Player of the Year.

He was also celebrated across Newton County who declared Aug. 15, 2022, “Stephon Castle Day.”

The Rams are 11-7 overall and are coming off a narrow 71-69 defeat at Parkview to drop them 3-1 in Region 4-AAAAAAA. Tonight, Newton will face Grayson in another region clash for the top spot in the standings.

The 2023 McDonald’s All-American game will be held in Houston, Texas on March 28.