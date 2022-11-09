Savannah Massey hopes to inspire future Newton County girls who aspire to play football

COVINGTON, Ga. — Savannah Massey was inspired by her cousin who was a member of her schools’ football team. With that inspiration and her 12-year soccer passion, Massey decided to try out for the Newton Rams football team for her senior year.

Once the tryouts were over, Massey made the junior varsity squad as the team’s starting kicker.

Now, Massey believes she can relay the inspiration to future Newton County girls who see her play in a male dominated sport.

“I hope other little girls go for what they want no matter what stands in their way,” Massey said. “They can do anything they put their mind to. I think I could be an example because I know there are girls out there who would love to be able to do what I do.”

Making the cut on Newton’s football team had crossed her mind before her senior year, but it wasn’t until this year where she made her mind up to pursue.

Since then, Massey has enjoyed the experience.

“I wanted to do this because it was a great way to meet new people and I knew I had what it took to do it,” Massey said.

During her senior season, Massey connected on three field goals in one contest.

According to Massey, that moment was like none other and it reminded her why she wanted to try out for the team in the first place.

“Seeing everybody cheer for me was amazing,” Massey said. “The best part would have to be making the field goals.”

Being on the Rams’ junior varsity football team isn’t the only athletic team Massey is a part of at Newton.

She’s been a four-year starter for the girls varsity soccer team and has played for the girl’s flag football team the past two seasons as well. Massey has played soccer in general for 12 years.

Savannah Massey (20) hopes to be an inspiration to future girls in Newton County who may want to try out for the football team. - photo by Special Photo



Massey believes her background in soccer was beneficial to her success on the gridiron.

“Soccer helped a lot with how powerful my kicks are,” Massey said. “The best part of being on the team is to show how competitive I can be and also getting close with the other girls means a lot.”

In May 2023, Massey is on track to graduate from Newton High School. Upon her graduation, she doesn’t plan on getting out of sports.

Massey plans to major in sports medicine and play sports throughout college. But, before she leaves Newton in six months, Massey hopes girls who may look up to her take away one lesson.

“ Be yourself,” Massey said. “Do not put on a fake personality to impress people. Go for it and have fun with it.”



