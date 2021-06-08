PREP BASEBALL: Seven Rams named to All-Region Team

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton resided in one of the toughest regions in the state this spring.

Region 4-AAAAAAA is home to three perennial top-10 teams in Grayson, Brookwood and Parkview, the latter of which put together a remarkable run to win its third consecutive state title and ninth in program history. Needless to say, nothing came easy for the Rams in region play.

But despite going through a gauntlet each week of the season, several Newton players stood out with their exceptional play on the diamond. Consequently, seven Rams earned recognition on the All-Region 4-AAAAAA Team last week.

Senior Wil Standard was named an All-Region First Team pitcher, while fellow senior Zion Ross was named All-Region First Team as a position player.

Standard was a reliable workhorse for the Rams this spring. The veteran left-hander tossed 53.1 innings and posted a 4.46 ERA, compiling 39 strikeouts in the process.

Ross, who split time in the outfield and at second base, was undoubtedly the most consistent bat in Newton’s lineup. He batted at a .370 clip with a .525 on-base percentage, totaling 27 hits with three doubles, three triples, and 28 runs. He was also a menace on the base paths, swiping his way to a team-high 25 steals.

Junior Jevarra Martin Jr. and senior Kaleel King represented the Rams as All-Region Second Team pitchers. Senior Justin Brown (.318 AVG; .394 OBP; 25 RBI), sophomore Anthony Bynum (.294 AVG; .368 OBP; 10 RBI) and freshman Lucas Ballard (.323 AVG; .440 OBP; 11 RBI) each earned All-Region Second Team nods as position players.

Parkview was unsurprisingly named All-Region Team of the Year for its state title run. The Panthers’ Chan Brown was named Coach of the Year, while first baseman Cade Sadler was voted Player of the Year.

Pitcher of the Year honors were split between Grayson’s Bodie Eilertson and Brookwood’s Dylan Lonergan.

The Rams finished the season at 9-20. Thanks in large part to a three-game sweep of South Gwinnett early in the year, the club ultimately earned a No. 4 seed for the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.