Newton boys basketball downed by Grayson in the Region 4-AAAAAAA championship

LOGANVILLE Ga. — The Newton Rams fell in the Region 4-AAAAAAA championship on Wednesday night to the hosting Grayson Rams 75-65.

After Newton went into halftime with a 33-29 lead, Grayson put the pressure on the Rams in the second half.

Grayson opened the third quarter with a 7-0 run, which took the lead.

With a combination of strong rebounding and perimeter shooting , Grayson held on the rest of the way to defeat Newton for the Region 4-AAAAAAA crown.

In the final quarter, Grayson posted 23 points.

Four three balls from Grayson in the final frame proved to be the deciders as Newton had to settle for lay ups and points at the line.

After Newton's loss to Grayson, Rams' head coach Barry Browner spoke about what the team discussed in the locker room and how the battles between the two schools have played out this season.

"Just the way they fight," Browner said. "Grayson is one of the top teams in the country. Every time we played them, we play them good. The first time we played here, we lost in overtime. The second game, we were without one of our leading guys in Tim [Prather]. We expect to see them again on the other side of the championship"

In the early stages, Newton found success getting shots to fall with the help of Tay Jefferies and Tim Prather.

The duo of Jefferies and Prather combined for 25 points in the first half.

In the final seconds of the second quarter, Jefferies was fouled on a three-point attempt, which gave him the opportunity to make it up at the line.

Jefferies knocked down all three to send the Rams into halftime with a 33-29 lead.

In the third quarter, Grayson began to have the edge.

One reason why was Jake Wilkins.

Wilkins scored 13 points in the frame, which gave Grayson the separation it needed to hold off Newton.

In the final frame, Grayson maintained its 10-point advantage as it came away with the 75-65 win.

Foul trouble was an area that Browner saw as a negative for the Rams in Wednesday's contest.

"The foul situation really hurt us, we had to make some adjustments and do different things on the offensive and defensive end," Browner saidWe could not play as physical as we wanted to because we were in foul trouble. They [Grayson] hit some big shots. They hit some tough shots.

In the scoring department, Newton was led by Jefferies and Zach Harden with 19 and 17 points, respectively.

Grayson was led by Wilkins with 23 points.

The Rams claimed a spot in the championship game by defeating Archer 61-56 in the semifinal on Monday.

With the region tournament in the rear view, the Rams will now look ahead to the Class AAAAAAA playoffs, where they will be a No. 2 seed.