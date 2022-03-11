By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Former Ram earns All-SEC honors
JD Notae
Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) dunks the ball over Kentucky defenders during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Covington native and Newton High School alumnus JD Notae was named to the Associated Press All-SEC team, it was announced on March 8. 

Notae was one of three unanimous selections to the five-man first team. 

With Notae earning first team honors, it marks the fourth straight year – and 12th time overall – a Razorback has been a consensus first team selection. 

Notae ranks second in the SEC in both overall scoring (18.87 ppg) and scoring in league games (19.71 ppg). He additionally ranks second in the SEC – 20th in the NCAA – in steals per game (2.17 avg.). Also, despite missing the SEC opener due to illness, Notae’s 335 points scored in SEC games is the fourth-best, single-season total in program history.