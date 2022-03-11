COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Former Ram earns All-SEC honors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Covington native and Newton High School alumnus JD Notae was named to the Associated Press All-SEC team, it was announced on March 8.

Notae was one of three unanimous selections to the five-man first team.

With Notae earning first team honors, it marks the fourth straight year – and 12th time overall – a Razorback has been a consensus first team selection.

Notae ranks second in the SEC in both overall scoring (18.87 ppg) and scoring in league games (19.71 ppg). He additionally ranks second in the SEC – 20th in the NCAA – in steals per game (2.17 avg.). Also, despite missing the SEC opener due to illness, Notae’s 335 points scored in SEC games is the fourth-best, single-season total in program history.



