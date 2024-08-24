Newton Rams bounce back with 70-0 blowout win over the Alcovy Tigers

COVINGTON, Ga — The Newton Rams got their first win of the season against county rival Alcovy Tigers with a final score of 70-0 at Sharp Stadium on Friday. This was the second game of the Battle for the Newton Cup.

The Rams didn’t waste any time getting on the scoreboard as Cincinnati Commit Zion Johnson found the end zone on the opening kickoff from 95 yards out.

Johnson also found the end zone again two more times on the ground from 28 yards and 45 yards to extend their first half lead.

“Last week we didn’t get Zion the touches he needed but this week we made sure that was bound to happen,” said head coach Joshua Skelton. “We do a lot of things in our offense that revolves around [number] 6 so it was good to see him bounce back the way he did.”

Junior quarterback Deron Benson also found senior wide receiver Malik Brightwell twice for scores. The scores came from 19 yards and 28 yards out. Benson finished the game with four touchdown passes.

Senior Andrew Leslie (10-yard touchdown reception) and freshman Kevin Hartsfield (49 yard rushing touchdown) also saw the end zone themselves in the first half, too.

But the Rams defense also got on the scoreboard in the first quarter as Minnesota commit Zack Harden Jr. intercepted the Tigers pass from 15 yards out.

The Rams defense forced four interceptions in the first half to help their offense.

“I like the way our defense came out and set the tone for the night,” Skelton said. “We have a resilient team and they showed that tonight.”

The Rams (1-1, 0-0) will take on the Douglas County Tigers next Saturday at Sharp Stadium at 7:30 p.m. The Tigers are coming into the game 2-0 after defeating the Jonesboro Cardinals, 48-8.

Meanwhile the Alcovy Tigers (0-2, 0-0) will return to Sharp Stadium next Friday to finish out the Battle of the Newton Cup against the Eastside Eagles.