Newton football races away from Alcovy football 54-0

COVINGTON, Ga. — Friday’s Alcovy-Newton matchup produced an unprecedented result. The Rams downed their in-county rival 54-0 in what was the most lopsided finish in the rivalry’s history.

Producing the final blow to score the historic touchdown was none other than Zion Johnson.

With minutes ticking down late in the fourth quarter, the junior tailback received a gaping hole right down Broadway. Johnson was seemingly unbothered on his way to a 44-yard touchdown, which gave him the trifecta for the contest.

By that point, the game was well in hand by the Rams with Newton’s offense getting off to the races early.

On the inaugural play from scrimmage, Johnson found the edge. After he turned the corner, Johnson jetted down the right sideline, past the Tigers' defense and into the end zone for a 79-yard score.

It seemed Newton was destined to run away from there but, to Alcovy's credit, its defense held strong.

The Tigers forced back-to-back punts, but Johnson's running ability proved to be too much.

In the closing minutes of the first quarter, Johnson found paydirt again from six yards out that also converted a fourth and one.

Johnson’s hat trick increases his season total rushing touchdowns to five now. His scoring numbers weren't the only ones to grow, either.

Marcus Calwise got in on the action, too, in the early portion of the second quarter. Instead of catching a touchdown, the senior wideout lined up in the wildcat formation, ran to the left and crossed the goal line from two yards out.

At that point, the Rams had a 21-0 advantage.

That was before quarterback Deron Benson scored the first rushing touchdown of his sophomore campaign. With 5:41 left in the third quarter, Benson doubled his touchdown total to extend Newton's lead 33-0.

Not too long after that, the sophomore gunslinger linked up with his favorite target so far in 2023.

For the third time this year, Benson connected with Calwise for a score. The touchdown was nearly an interception, but the ball went right through an Alcovy defender and landed in Calwise’s possession near the Tigers’ sideline.

Calwise proceeded to shrug his shoulders in celebration while his teammates came and joined him.

Sophomore running back Kaden Hambright added to the lead later with a two-yard score, which doubled his season total as well.

Alcovy continued to fight and battle throughout most of the night despite the deficit. There were a few instances where the Tigers forced Newton into some third and long situations that the Rams couldn’t convert.

On many of Newton’s two-point conversion attempts, Alcovy came up with a pass break up allowing no score. There was one instance in the third that the Tigers nearly produced points on an attempt.

A Tiger defensive back stepped in front of Benson’s pass attempt and intercepted it. The play was blown dead while he was in pursuit to the end zone.

All of Alcovy’s efforts were unable to keep Newton from eclipsing the 50-point mark for the second consecutive game. The Tigers’ offense couldn’t be the first one to score on Newton either.

Friday's game between Alcovy and Newton was the 13th ever matchup between the two programs. The previous largest margin of victory was in 2015 with Newton winning 47-0.

The Rams own the series record 10-3 and are on a nine-game winning streak. (2021's matchup was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic)

Alcovy's last win in the rivalry came in 2009 when the Tigers won 17-8. Their other two victories came in each of the two years preceding 2009.

Now, the Tigers enter their first bye week of 2023 at 1-1. Newton will continue the Newton Cup rivalry series next week facing the Eastside Eagles, who were on a bye week Friday night.

Like Newton (2-0), the Eagles (1-0) shut out the Luella Lions in their season opener.



