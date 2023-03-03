Newton County Schools' athletic facility upgrades are progressing

COVINGTON, Ga. — The big news item concerning athletic facility upgrades is an artificial turf surface being installed at Homer Sharp Stadium. But that is not the only update the Newton County School System (NCSS) has started.

Other local athletic facilities’ renovations have been underway and Dr. Michael Barr — the Chief Operation Officer of NCSS — informed The Covington News with progress reports.

First, the demolition of the former Sharp Middle School building has begun and “remains on schedule.”

“The project is anticipated to be completed in March,” Barr said. “The school’s demolition makes way for planned improvements to expand the parking lot.”

Another project that NCSS has taken on in the last couple of months has been the construction of Clements Middle School’s softball field. When the project is complete, all middle schools will have their own softball field.

“Dirt from Sharp Stadium is now being moved to the site,” Barr said. “Sealed bids for the remaining work will be opened on March 7, 2023. It is anticipated that the project will be completed in July 2023.”

One final project is the replacement of the track surface at Alcovy High School. According to Barr, that project is anticipated to “be complete this summer.”

All of the projects are in addition to the work at Sharp Stadium, which includes more than just turf.

“Sharp Stadium’s turf installation is well-underway with the sod and extra soil removal near completion,” Barr said. “In addition to the installation of turf, new field lighting will be installed. Both projects will be completed in mid-April.”

The Covington News will continue providing updates on all athletic facility upgrades’ progress in the coming weeks.



