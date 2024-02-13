Newton County-area teams compete in wrestling sectionals

On Saturday, Newton County-area teams competed in the state sectional meets.

Social Circle, Eastside, Alcovy and Newton each came away with placements in its events.

Social Circle

With the event being held on their home mats, the Redskins claimed multiple top finishes at the Class A sectionals on Saturday.

Cohen Hargrove (106-pound weight class), Connor Castillo (113-pound weight class), Braydon Mitchell (120-pound weight class), James Sievers (132-pound weight class), Curtis Duren (138-pound weight class) and Sean Crews (165-pound weight class) each claimed first place in their respective weight classes.

Following the top finishes, Lauden Ethridge (126-pound weight class), Cale Prater (144-pound weight class), Caden Prater (157-pound weight class), Levi Kendall (175-pound weight class), Xzavion Colclough (190-pound weight class) and Dillon Evans (215-pound weight class) finished in second place in their respective weight classes.

Dane Kracht (150-pound weight class) and Nick Morrell (285-pound weight class) earned third and fifth place finishes, respectively.

In the end, all 14 Redskins wrestlers that competed on Saturday qualified for the state tournament.

Eastside Eagles

Ten Eastside wrestlers competed at the Class AAAAA sectionals at Flowery Branch on Saturday.

Just as he did at the Region 8-AAAAA individual meet, freshman Micah Mostek held Eastside’s top result.

Mostek won by fall over Loganville’s Andrew Salmeron to claim a third place finish in the 106-pound weight class.

Hasaan Williams finished in fifth place in the 132-pound weight class.

Bryce Henderson (120-pound weight class), Dylan Baynes (138-pound weight class), Jordan Amadee (144-pound weight class), Jertavious Allen (157-pound weight class) and Damani Fleming (165-pound weight class) claimed sixth place in their respective weight classes.

Nolan Christian took home a seventh place finish in the 126-pound weight class.

Eastside’s Collin Pucko and Jamorrie Cole competed in the event but did not place.

With 24 schools competing, the Eagles finished in 10th place as a team with a score of 31.0.

Newton had four wrestlers compete at the Class AAAAAAA sectionals at Valdosta on Saturday.

In the end, Mostek, Henderson, Williams, Baynes, Amedee, Allen and Fleming qualified for the state tournament.

Alcovy Tigers

The Tigers had five wrestlers compete at the Class AAAAAA Sectionals at ?? on Saturday.

Mahkia Jones claimed sixth place in the 175-pound weight class while Christopher Mace finished in seventh place in the 120-pound weight class.

Alanzo Shipley, Michael Boyd and Austin Hooke competed in the event but did not place.

Jones’ sixth place finish clinched his spot in the state tournament in Macon.

Newton Rams

The Rams top finish came from Aaron Tillman, who claimed fourth place in the 215-pound weight class.

Following Tillman was Malachi Riley, who finished in sixth place in the 165-pound weight class.

Newton’s Ronny Miles Galon and Caileb Manley wrestled in the event but did not place.

Riley and Tillman both qualified for the state tournament.