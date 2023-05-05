Newton County area girls soccer players rack up All-Region honors

COVINGTON, Ga. — Three of the four area girls soccer teams qualified for the state playoffs in 2023.
Alcovy made it back for the first time in six seasons, Eastside advanced to the Sweet Sixteen while Social Circle went all the way to the Final Four.
As a result, numerous individuals received All-Region honors as well as special recognitions from their regions.
Alcovy Lady Tigers
First Team
Zariah Strozier
15 goals
Second Team
Tania Menchaca
13 goals
Eastside Lady Eagles
First Team
Sophia Leal
12 goals, 9 assists
Second Team
Nelia Dailey
10 goals, 2 assists
Lauren Davis
11 goals, 3 assists
Kathryn Wilber
3 goals
Social Circle Lady Redskins
Offensive Player of the Year
Peyton Brooks
61 goals, 11 assists
Defensive Player of the Year
Claire Ray
1 goal, 5 assists
First Team
Peyton Brooks
Claire Ray
Alana Ferguson
7 goals, 7 assists
Faith Young
8 goals, 20 assists
Second Team
Anna White
1 goal, 2 assists
Addyson Stracner
1,100 game minutes, 68 saves
Macy Williams
2 goals, 6 assists
Region 5A-Division I GACA Coach of the Year
Heather Richardson