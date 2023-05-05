Newton County area girls soccer players rack up All-Region honors

COVINGTON, Ga. — Three of the four area girls soccer teams qualified for the state playoffs in 2023.

Alcovy made it back for the first time in six seasons, Eastside advanced to the Sweet Sixteen while Social Circle went all the way to the Final Four.

As a result, numerous individuals received All-Region honors as well as special recognitions from their regions.

Alcovy Lady Tigers

First Team

Zariah Strozier

15 goals

Second Team

Tania Menchaca

13 goals

Eastside Lady Eagles

First Team

Sophia Leal

12 goals, 9 assists

Second Team

Nelia Dailey

10 goals, 2 assists

Lauren Davis

11 goals, 3 assists

Kathryn Wilber

3 goals

Social Circle Lady Redskins

Offensive Player of the Year

Peyton Brooks

61 goals, 11 assists

Defensive Player of the Year

Claire Ray

1 goal, 5 assists

First Team

Peyton Brooks

Claire Ray

Alana Ferguson

7 goals, 7 assists

Faith Young

8 goals, 20 assists

Second Team

Anna White

1 goal, 2 assists

Addyson Stracner

1,100 game minutes, 68 saves

Macy Williams

2 goals, 6 assists

Region 5A-Division I GACA Coach of the Year

Heather Richardson



