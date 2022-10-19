Newton County area softball teams go undefeated in day one of Super Regionals

COVINGTON, Ga. — Two of the area softball teams began Super Regionals Tuesday with Alcovy and Social Circle going undefeated in the three contests.

Hosting their Super Regional opponents were the Alcovy Lady Tigers on Tuesday. In their first game, the Lady Tigers defeated the Riverwood Raiders 13-5.

Makinzie Johnson led all Alcovy batters by going 2-for-3 at the plate and recording three RBIs. Olivia Tomberlain added two RBIs herself with Kaitlyn Williams, CeCe Williams and Alexis Hernandez each batting a run in.

Herandez also got the start in the pitcher’s circle and earned the win by pitching all five innings allowing two earned runs on eight hits and three walks.

Now, tomorrow at 3:30 p.m., Alcovy will face Effingham County.

On the other hand, the Social Circle Lady Redskins, as the No. 2 seed, had to hit the road to Elbert County for their Super Regional.

The Lady Redskins played two games Tuesday against Whitefield Academy and Elbert County in which they went 2-0.

In game one against Whitefield. Social Circle won 12-0.

Kaylynn Scaffe, Kyla Head, Avery Bedsole and Addie Stracner each contributed two RBIs to the win while Macy Langley and Halie Richardson batted in one run apiece.

Langley got the win in her four-inning performance that featured six strikeouts, no hits and zero earned runs.

Game two was much closer against Elbert County, but Social Circle came out on top 8-5.

Bedsole and Savannah Frachiseur had two RBIs each with Langley Laura Tulley, Stracner and Harlie Ramsey recorded one RBI apiece.

Langley got the start for the Lady Redskins again pitching five innings with four strikeouts and zero earned runs. Madalyn Spinks came on in relief for two innings where she surrendered four earned runs, but struck out five batters.



