HUBBARD: 2021 was filled with ‘top’ moments for Georgia sports

It is safe to say that 2021 was filled with numerous “top” moments in the sports world. Just look at our previous two sports sections, Newton County area sports had some momentous events that will forever live inside the history books.

But the rest of the state of Georgia had some noteworthy accomplishments in the past 365 days, too.

So, here are some of my top Georgia sports moments in 2021.

For starters, no one can overlook the University of Georgia’s football regular season. The Bulldogs went undefeated with their No. 1 defense leading the way all season.

Some people may downplay the 11-game schedule after the 41-24 loss UGA suffered in the SEC Championship game. However, the Bulldogs haven’t had a perfect regular season since 1982 when a guy by the name of Vince Dooley was at the helm.

So, it’s been awhile and makes Georgia’s 2021 season one for the books.

Then, there’s the Atlanta Hawks.

During their season, they ended a three-year postseason drought and advanced all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time ever in franchise history. It was the Hawks’ first appearance in the ECF since the 2014-15 season, too.

In the first round of the NBA playoffs, they defeated the New York Knicks 4-1 and followed that up with a 4-3 series victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Atlanta ended up losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games to finish the Hawks’ season but, now that the Bucks are the reigning NBA champions, losing to them isn’t something to be ashamed of.

While the Hawks kept advancing through the playoffs, their point guard Trae Young seemed to emerge giving some remarkable performances at Madison Square Garden, Wells Fargo Center and even at State Farm Arena.

But the Hawks aren’t the only Georgia-based basketball team to make noise this year.

The Georgia Tech men’s basketball team seemed to have come from out of nowhere to capture the 2021 ACC Championship. That gives the Yellow Jackets their first conference title since 1993 and their third overall conference championship.

Entering as the fourth seed in the ACC tournament, Georgia Tech defeated No. 2-seeded Florida State 80-75 to claim the ACC crown on March 13.

Michael Devoe of the Yellow Jackets was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, too.

The aforementioned moments were pretty significant for Georgia sports. None compare to the Atlanta Braves winning the 2021 World Series, though.

Not only was it the Braves’ first title since 1995, but they won it all in the unlikeliest year. So many obstacles stood in their way but, in their first World Series appearance since 1999, the Braves brought the trophy home.

Atlanta downed the Houston Astros in six games winning 4-2. The Braves clinched the series in Houston.

In the first two rounds, the Braves advanced past the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Players like Freddie Freeman, Jorge Soler, Joc Pederson and more were instrumental in the Braves winning it all, too, which added to the thrill of watching each game of the championship run.

Each top Georgia sports moment is unique and has been historic in its own way for Georgians to witness in real time. However, there is one commonality among all sports moments: Fans.

After the pandemic year of 2020, when fans were not allowed into stadiums to attend games, 2021 saw limited attendance and, eventually, venues returned to 100% capacity.

One could argue that having fans in the stands helped fuel each of Georgia’s top sports moments.

What if Sanford Stadium wasn’t rocking every Saturday afternoon? Would UGA dominate as much as they did this season?

What about Trae Young taunting New York Knicks fans in Madison Square Garden? The Hawks seemed to really feed off fans’ energy each night.

Then, there’s the ACC Championship for Georgia Tech. Who’s to say that doesn’t play out differently with the absence of fans.

Above all, though, I firmly believe the World Series and maybe even the playoff run wouldn’t have happened for the Braves this season if it weren’t for the fans.

It was great seeing packed stadiums and hearing roars from the stands once again. Now, heading into 2022, I hope us fans can witness more monumental moments in real time.

Phillip B. Hubbard is sports editor for The Covington News. Reach him at phubbard@covnews.com



