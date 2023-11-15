HOOPS PREVIEW: Lady Tigers ready to roll for 2023-2024 season

The Alcovy Lady Tigers are ready to roll for the 2023-2024 basketball season. Last year, Alcovy missed the playoffs by one spot, finishing fifth in Region 3-AAAAAA.

Region opponents like Lovejoy, Forest Park and Woodward Academy stood in Alcovy’s way.

But now, eighth year head coach Justin Hunter and the Lady Tigers are trying to make the leap forward to qualify for the postseason. If the squad is successful, it will be their first advancement since the 2019-2020 season when Alcovy finished fourth in the region,

According to Hunter, it all starts in the offseason.

“We have had constant participation numbers to show up for practice which has allowed our girls to gel as a team and get better on a daily basis,” Hunter said.

Alcovy finished 13-12 overall with a 5-10 record in Region 3-AAAAAA. While the Lady Tigers missed out on the postseason, Hunter believes there are still some positives from last year for the program to build off of.

By doing so, Hunter has faith that the coaches and players will reach their goals set forth for the upcoming year.

“Going into last year we had the most wins that we had here in a while, which was produced by the commitment of the veterans and seniors who have been a part of the program for a few years,” Hunter said. “Now with the few veterans we have this year, we are just taking some of the pros that we had last year and continue to build on, while focusing on improving our weaknesses.”

This year the coaching staff for the Lady Tigers is expecting multiple people to help lead this team. Hunter highlighted senior Luv Llewellyn as a key returner.

As a junior, she averaged 9.4 points, nine rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

“Luv was our most valuable player last year and she understands what the culture we have set here at Alcovy,” Hunter said. “She has been here mentally and physically at the practice but she can’t participate with an injury that will hamper her for the start of the season.”

The Lady Tigers will open up their season on the road as they travel to DeKalb County to take on the McNair Lady Mustangs on Nov. 14 at 5.30 p.m.



