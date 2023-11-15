HOOPS PREVIEW: Lady Rams look to take next step in 2023-2024 season

Going into a new season, the Newton Lady Rams are looking to take that next step.

Newton finished the 2022 season with a 3-22 record while going winless in Region 4-AAAAAAA under first year head coach Jawan Bailey.

Now that he has a year under his belt, Bailey feels that this year’s team has the pieces that can lead to better success. Most notably, Bailey sees his offense taking a jump.

“We have more weapons on offense,” Bailey said. “We have a more open offense that the kids will have to be a little more free and to play their own style, versus last year where we had to be really systematic.”

Newton’s offensive attack will be led by Sanaa Tripp, who spent the offseason working on sharpening her skills with the goal leading the Lady Rams to the playoffs in mind.

“I have been working on it coming off a good summer,” Tripp said. “Playing my last year, I am just trying to go out with a bang and hopefully win a state championship.”

Outside of the scoring, Bailey just wants his team to play their style of ball. In Bailey’s eyes, doing so will allow the team to get to the next level.

“Defensively we are doing a lot of the same things,” Bailey said. “We want to be really aggressive and disciplined at the same time. [We want to] force teams to play to our speed and our tempo, but the discipline part is the key. We have to box out a lot better and rotate a lot better.”

One challenge for the Lady Rams is the lack of experience.

Coaching a young team, Bailey discussed what growth he wants to see from his players as they get ready for the season.

“At this part of the season, it is about getting comfortable with the schemes that we are trying to do,” Bailey said. “The growth for them in my eyes is seeing them do things on offense and defense without thinking and without hesitating.”

As one of only two seniors on the roster, Tripp knows that the team will control most of their own success this year, but she feels confident in the ability and attitude in the locker room.

“Our mindset has been to remain disciplined, stay tough, keep up the high energy and just do what we do,” Tripp said. “We have been working. We have a young team, but the energy is high and the effort is there.”