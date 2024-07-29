GUNN: My College Predictions

Prediction season is back and I have some predictions of my own that I would love to share about this upcoming 2024 football season.





Georgia State Panthers

After going 7-5 last year, the Panthers would make and win the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl game.





Coming off a solid year I think Georgia State is looking for revenge in the Sun Belt Conference.





This 2024 upcoming season is definitely going to be what I think a test for State, just because of the toughness of the schedule.





They face four teams that I think would beat them.





Those teams are: Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, App State and James Madison





Even though they may face tough opponents, I still think they will be bowl eligible.





Prediction: 8-4





Alabama Crimson Tide

The Tide are looking for redemption from last season, coming so close to the National Championship but not making it.





Alabama is hoping to bounce back from losing the greatest college football coach ever Nick Saban over the offseason.





The Crimson Tide will have new fears to worry about, though, Texas and Oklahoma joining the Southeastern Conference (SEC).





I know this sounds crazy, but I think Alabama will lose in close games to Oklahoma and Georgia.





Just because I think Georgia is looking for vengeance after what happened in the SEC championship and Oklahoma, I think, is trying to set the tone coming into a new conference this year.





I will say this, though, Tide fans, do not worry. You guys will make it in the College Football Playoff.





Winning the National Championship is going to be very tough this year.





Prediction: 10-2