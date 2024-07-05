GUNN & MANNING: Atlanta Falcons, From Heartbreak to Hope

It's been eight years since the Atlanta Falcons were just a few plays away from securing the Lombardi Trophy.

Eight years of heartbreaking defeats, roster overhauls and a rollercoaster of emotions for the Falcons faithful.

This is the story of their fall from grace, the difficult climb back and the renewed hope that penetrates Atlanta as a new era dawns.

The scars of Super Bowl LI (2016) ran deep, the historic collapse against the New England Patriots, squandering a 28-3 lead casted a long shadow.

As we were watching the game our hopes for the Falcons to win gradually went south.

While Matt Ryan and Julio Jones' connection continued to improve, the offensive juggernaut gradually lost its power.

The Patriots took many hopes away as the offense scored four touchdowns in the second half to win Super Bowl 51 by just three points.

After losing the Super Bowl, the Falcons lost key personnel, including offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, further setting back progress for their rebuild.

By 2019, the Falcons finished 7-9, far from their hopes of a Super Bowl return . The rebuild was much needed.

The arrival of head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot in 2020 pushed for a new era.

Painful decisions followed, with franchise icons Ryan and Jones departing from the offense.

The 2021 and 2022 seasons were challenging, marked by growing pains and roster moves.

Despite the losses, signs of hope emerged with tight end Kyle Pitts showcasing his generational talent, while cornerback A.J. Terrell developed into a shutdown defender.

The 2023 season marked a turning point. drafted in 2022, quarterback Desmond Ridder had given the offense some much needed energy.

The additions of running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London had provided much needed efficiency on the offensive side.

Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen had transformed the unit into a formidable force. The energy surrounding the Falcons had become detectable.

The team played with a renewed sense of purpose and identity. Smith's leadership, emphasizing accountability and a physical brand of football resonated throughout the locker room.

The Falcons ended up finishing the 2023 season 7-10, while finishing third in the division.

Many fans at this point were waiting on a new head coach to bring us back to being No. 1 and their wish came true.

As the 2024 season approaches, the Falcons look to continue their hopes at another Super Bowl under new head coach Raheem Morris.

As the tide began to turn for the Falcons, they signed Kirk Cousins, Ray-Ray McCloud and Darnell Mooney to their roster.

Also receiving some extraordinary draft picks to boost the team's morale. Such as drafted quarterback Micheal Penix Jr.

Sparking some questions and thoughts, fans are wondering why get another quarterback even though you just signed a veteran quarterback?

While hearing about the draft, we thought the same thing, until Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot responded by saying, “Kirk is our quarterback, but adding Michael Penix is thinking about the future.”

As the Falcons get ready to go into next season, the journey from Super Bowl heartbreak to rebuilding begins as the Falcons are finally able to rise up once again.

With a young and talented core, a strong coaching staff and a renewed sense of optimism, the future is bright in Atlanta.

The Falcons are ready to soar once again, and us fans eagerly await the next chapter in this remarkable story.

Jaylin Gunn and Jimarrion Manning are summer interns with The Covington News. They can be reached via news@covnews.com.