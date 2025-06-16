GHSA makes new rulings on in-state transfers

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Georgia High School Association(GHSA) took the first steps to change bylaws that affect student-athlete transfers.

The decision stems from the GHSA’s effort to hinder student-athlete transfers within the state as students switch schools to play for other teams.

With the change, student-athletes who transfer from more than one school after their freshman year would be ineligible for one school year.

The ruling is not officially approved yet, but the GHSA is meeting to make a decision in early July.

When student-athletes and their families do decide to transfer, there will be new steps in place.

With the ruling, the GHSA will require that students and families that transfer must be able to prove that move is legitimate along that includes the entire household. Additionally, the GHSA will require forms such as updated drivers licenses, utility bills and lease agreements.

All but one of the 13 board members voted to approve the new transfer process.

Below is the updated version of the GHSA bylaw

1.62 — A transfer student who has established eligibility at a former school in grades 9-12 shall be immediately eligible at the new school if:



a. The student moved simultaneously with the entire parental unit and all other persons he/she lived with at the former residence, and that residential unit moved into the service area of the new school with simultaneous enrollment of the student in the new school. This is known as a “bona fide move.” (NOTE: A move within the same service area does not constitute a bona fide move.)

1. The student may choose the public or private school serving that area.

2. It must be apparent that the parent(s) and all the persons residing with the student and the student have relinquished the residence in the former service area and have occupied a residence in the new service area.

3. The following factors, although not conclusive, may be evidence of relinquishment of the former residence: Selling the residence and vacating it; OR vacating the residence and listing it for sale at a fair market value; OR vacating the residence and leasing it to another (other than a relative) at fair market value; OR abandoning the residence and shutting off the unnecessary utilities. NOTE: When a family claims multiple residences, the residence for which they apply for a homestead exemption will be declared the primary residence provided the family spends the majority of their time at this residence.

4. The bona fide move is validated when the student’s family maintains the new residence for at least one calendar year. A return to the previous service area within that year renders the student to be a migrant student. All hardship appeal processes are available.