GHSA delays football season two weeks

The Georgia High School Association is pushing the start of the 2020 varsity football season back two weeks.

The GHSA Board of Trustees met Monday afternoon to discuss the state of fall sports in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After a motion to remain on schedule was voted down, 8-4, the BOT voted unanimously to delay the season until Sept. 4 — two weeks after it was originally scheduled to begin.

All other fall sports will reportedly start on time, per @fredkalil. — 𝘾𝙊𝙑𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 𝙎𝙋𝙊𝙍𝙏𝙎 (@CovNewsSports) July 20, 2020

According to the official minutes from the meeting, which were posted on the league's website, GHSA BOT President Glenn White confirmed that mandatory team conditioning for football will remain scheduled for a July 27 start. White added that GHSA football teams will still play out a 10-game regular season, followed by five rounds of state playoffs.



He noted that all other fall sports will begin as scheduled on the current GHSA calendar.

Prior to Monday's decision, Alcovy was slated to open the football season on Aug. 21 at North Forsyth while Newton was scheduled to kick its campaign that same night against Woodward Academy at Sharp Stadium. Eastside was scheduled to begin its season the following Friday, Aug. 28, on the road against Winder-Barrow. It remains to be seen whether the Eagles' campaign will now begin on Sept. 4 or Sept. 11.