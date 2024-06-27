Former Newton Ram, Castle, goes No. 4 to the San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs entered the NBA draft with two picks in the top eight.

They only decided to keep one of them.

The Spurs gave last year’s No. 1 overall pick and NBA rookie of the year Victor Wembanyama a running mate by selecting guard Stephon Castle from Connecticut with the fourth overall pick in the draft Wednesday night, a pairing that will aid in San Antonio’s ongoing youth movement in the Southwest Division.

The Spurs selected Rob Dillingham from Kentucky with the eighth overall pick but dealt the pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves moments later for first-round draft picks in 2030 and 2031.

Castle averaged 11.1 points per game last season and helped the Huskies to a national championship as a freshman while playing mostly off the ball. He is expected to play point guard for San Antonio.

Shortly after Castle was drafted, he received a call from Wembanyama.

“We were just talking about coming down to San Antonio and how we just can’t wait to get to work,” Castle said. “I just can’t wait to get out there and show my versatility, especially with the kind of talent that we already have on that team.

Added Castle: “It being the youngest team in the league right now, I feel like our future is pretty bright.”