SUMMER CAMP: Eastside hosts youth football camp; former Eagle makes appearance

COVINGTON, Ga. — For two days this past week, the Eastside Eagles football squad dedicated their afternoons to giving back to the community by hosting a youth football camp.

Over 35 kids participated in the camp held at the new Eastside practice fields on July 11 and 12.

During the camp, participants went through a series of drills aimed to teaching them the fundamentals of football. Drills, such as offensive and defensive line, quarterback and even a kicking drill were among the eight drills led by current members of the Eastside football team.

Head coach Jay Cawthon along with many assistants helped organize and operate the camp, too.

A Kona Ice truck was brought in for both days and a special surprise visit from an Eastside football alumnus was made.

Eric Stokes, who is a current member of the Green Bay Packers, showed up and made an appearance during the camp.

All in all, kids were running around and having fun while celebrating any and all drills they won throughout the camp.



