SPECIAL OLYMPICS: Eastside’s Goering excels in freestyle competitions

ORLANDO, Fla., — Last week, Eastside alumnus swimmer (Class of ‘22) Cole Goering competed in the 2022 USA Special Olympic Games in Orlando, Florida. At the conclusion of the event, Goering finished fourth in the 50 freestyle while finishing sixth in the 100 freestyle.

Goering’s 28.85 finish in the 50 freestyle reset his personal best by nearly two seconds. He shaved almost five seconds off his personal best in the 100 freestyle with a 1:08.44 finish.

Eastside swim head coach DeAnna O’Brien was ecstatic with what Goering accomplished.

“Cole’s display of athleticism at state games, dedication to his sport and through high school swimming and his overall love of competition, setting goals and working to crush them and encouraging others to do the same make him an EXCELLENT representative for the state of Georgia,” O’Brien said.

Goering was one of four swimmers representing Georgia in this year’s competition once he was selected in the spring of 2021.



