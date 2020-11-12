PREP SOCCER: Eastside's Everett signs with Georgia College

COVINGTON, Ga. — Eastside Lady Eagle Aralyn Everett signed to play soccer with Georgia College & State University on Wednesday afternoon at Eastside High School. Everett, who was crowned Eastside's 2020 Homecoming Queen this fall, has scored 75 goals in 47 varsity matches in her three years.

She will become the 15th Lady Eagle to continue her playing career in college.

Everett netted 30 goals as a freshman, helping lead Eastside to it's second Sweet Sixteen appearance in program history in 2018. As a sophomore in 2019, Everett set a program record scoring 34 goals and the Lady Eagles reached the Elite 8 for the first time ever, finishing 15-4-1. As a junior, she recorded 11 goals in their shortened 8-game season.

"Aralyn is a tremendous young lady and soccer player," head Lady Eagle soccer coach Joel Singleton proudly said. "She's a hard worker and is old school tough. She has an engine that runs full throttle and it's what makes her exciting to watch. She's been an amazing scorer for EHS and I am excited for her senior season in addition to seeing her be able to sign early with a program of the quality of GCSU."

Tinna Gallagher is the head coach for the Georgia College Lady Bobcats. Gallagher previously served as head coach at nearby Oxford College. GCSU, located in Milledgeville, is a member of the NCAA Division II Peach Belt Conference.