PREP RECRUITING: Eastside football player’s journey leads to memorable signing day

COVINGTON, Ga. — Cole Shannon signed his letter of intent to continue his college football career on March 22 at Eastside High School — a day that Shannon has looked forward to his entire life.

“This has been a dream,” Shannon said of his signing day. “It feels awesome and I’m glad to know where home is with my next step.”

His scholarship signing to play football at Erskine College in Due West, South Carolina, seemed unfathomable just a few years ago. After playing football most of his life, Shannon had to stop playing his freshman and sophomore seasons due to being diagnosed with scoliosis.

Shannon had nearly given up on his dream to play football. Then, one day, he approached Eastside head coach, Jay Cawthon, who is also Shannon’s stepfather, that he wanted to have surgery and give football another go.

The surgery was a success and, two years later, Shannon’s dream continues. That doesn’t mean the road to recovery was always smooth, though.

“It was rough, I won’t lie,” Shannon said. “These doctors nowadays are crazy with what they’re able to do. I was walking the next day after surgery. It was an obstacle, for sure, but it’s part of my journey and it’s what makes me, me. I wouldn’t want it another way.”

Later on, Shannon continued by saying that sports has always been a part of his life and that’s what motivated him throughout the process.

Shannon concluded his Eastside football career receiving First Team All-Region honors from Region 8-AAAAA while recording nine receptions for 205 yards and a touchdown catch as a tight end in 2021.

But Eastside has meant more to Shannon than just being a member of the Eagles football team.

“Academically, I feel as if we have the best teachers anywhere around,” Shannon said. “They will push you and make sure you’re ready to take that next step in life. These coaches do everything for you to make sure you’re on a straight path. I could not have done this without them.”

Now, Shannon is off to become a member of the Erskine football program beginning in the fall. He plans to major in sport management in aspirations to learn and pursue a career in business in the sports world.

And, while Shannon’s signing marks the end of one chapter of his life, he doesn’t plan on his time in sports to end anytime soon.

“I just want to be in sports,” Shannon said. “If I’m not on the athletic side of sports, then I want to be on the business side of sports. Sports is my life and I love it.”



