Piedmont College took Tanner Beam's 'breath away'

COVINGTON, Ga. — In a laid back ceremony inside Eastside’s auditorium Wednesday afternoon, Tanner Beam celebrated signing his national letter of intent.

Beam signed with Piedmont College with many members of his family, a few teammates, coaches and Eastside administration present.

Wednesday’s ceremony marked the end of Beams’ search for his next destination.

“Once I visited [Piedmont], it took my breath away,” Beam said. “It’s a beautiful campus. That won me over. And the people there are absolutely amazing. Just getting it over with and being safe where I am was amazing.”

Beam has played soccer “basically since he was born” and would often play with his brother. His earliest memories playing soccer, though, was around 3 years old.

From the start, playing soccer on the collegiate level has been Beam’s aspiration.

“It’s always been a dream from the beginning to go to the next level and keep pushing,” Beam said. “This is just one step on my journey of going on and becoming an adult.”

Beam has played soccer for the Eastside Eagles and, this past season, Beam was in Portugal — while taking online high school courses — continuing to play soccer.

After his signing, Beam mentioned how Eastside has prepared him for the next level.

“Eastside has taught me to respect myself and want a lot for myself — whether it just be on the field or in the classroom,” Beam said. “Coach [Champ] Young has always been a mentor to me, same with all of my other coaches. I’ve been very grateful for my coaches here at Eastside. They’ve all pushed me.”

When Beam arrives on campus in fall 2023, he will join the men’s soccer program. In addition to playing soccer, Beam plans to major in sports broadcasting.

But, before he transitions from high school, Beam has great enthusiasm for graduating Eastside next week.

“Finally seeing all of my friends and I walk across the stage is something I’ll always remember,” Beam said. “To be able to do it with your friends as well…you can’t ask for much more. I’m so excited. I can’t wait to graduate, move on and get in a bigger pond.”